Costco Brought Back a Cult-Favorite Lemon Snack

Whenever Costco brings back a beloved product, it's always cause for celebration — and right now, we're applauding the return of the Sconza Lemoncello Almonds. According to the product packaging, the item features roasted almonds covered in white chocolate and lemon cream. A match made in springtime heaven.

We were alerted to this news thanks to a post by Instagram user @costcohotfinds. For $9.99, Costco has 24-ounce bags of the citrusy almonds available for purchase. This is a great deal because Amazon has a five-ounce bag of the treats for $6.75. The latter comes out to $1.35 per ounce, while Costco's version is just 42 cents per ounce.

Costco shoppers were quick to comment on @costcohotfinds' post to say that the Lemoncello Almonds are amazing and addictive. One user even tagged a friend and wrote, "On your next trip, if you see these, please get me a bag." Another said, "You gotta do this for spring!"

If you're looking for a unique Easter candy, these Lemoncello Almonds are definitely the ticket. Just make sure you check for Costco product availability before making a trip to buy these almonds at your local store.

New products at Costco:

In addition to the Lemoncello Almonds, here are a few other new and returning arrivals available at Costco:

Strawberry yogurt-covered pretzels by the brand Creative Snacks Co. Each 26-ounce bag costs $7.99.

Adorable donut hot cocoa bombs by BomBombs. Priced at $18.79, each box contains 12 donut-shaped hot cocoa bombs.

Michielan Tiramisu Gelato in single-serve cups. A six-pack can be purchased for $11.99.



At $399.99, Costco is selling the Hamilton Beach Upright Freezer, which has seven drawers that make it easy to organize all your frozen food.

If you're looking for a new standing desk, check out the Tresanti 47" Adjustable Height Desk, which is available at Costco for $279.99 in store and $309.99 online.