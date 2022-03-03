Amazing Idea of the Day: Framing a Scarf as Art

If you have a scarf you love, but no longer wear, we have the perfect project for you. Thanks to @iammichellepham on TikTok, we realized that scarves can be framed to double as fashionable wall art.

In their video, the TikTok user showed a Hermès scarf mounted in a white frame. While they don't currently have a tutorial available, Remington Avenue has a DIY article entitled How to Frame a Vintage Hermès Scarf (which can definitely apply to other scarf brands). Perfect!

How to frame a scarf:

Before framing the scarf, you'll have to select the perfect frame. You can do so by measuring the scarf, deciding if you'd like matting (a border that will surround the scarf), and then searching for a frame within these specifications. To cut down on costs, consider scoping out your local thrift store for secondhand or vintage frames.

Once you have your frame, you'll want to steam or iron the scarf to remove wrinkles and creases. If ironing, make sure you protect the scarf by placing a pillowcase between the fabric and the iron. After, you can pin or tape your scarf onto the frame's mount board. While taping might not hold as well, pining could cause damage to the scarf (especially if you pull it too tight). In other words, if you use pins, make sure they're placed in an inauspicious area.

Lastly, assemble the entire frame and mount it. Now, you have a scarf that's being used to bring you joy every time you see it on your wall — not just sitting in your closet.

Where to buy framed scarves:

If you'd rather buy a framed scarf, there are plenty of options online. However, they can get pretty pricey, so going the DIY route might be more budget-friendly.

