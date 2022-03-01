Block Shop's New Curiosities Collection Features 1960s-Inspired Pansies

By Anna Gragert March 1, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

The first day of spring might not be until March 20, but as far as Block Shop is concerned, the season has already sprung. In the textile, art, and design studio's latest release for Curiosities — the brand's testing ground for new designs — it is all about florals, rich colors, and playful patterns.

In addition to furniture, kid's robes, and poppy and medallion woodblock prints, Block Shop has also crafted a small batch of pansy prints inspired by artist and poet Joe Brainard's 1960s pansy paintings. They are all block-printed by hand on handmade cotton rag paper.

You can shop Block Shop's entire Curiosities collection here. Below, we'll include the items that are still in stock.

1. Blue Pansies Woodblock Print (unframed), $120

2. Parasol Robe (youth), $140

3. Tawny Medallion Woodblock Print (unframed), $140

4. Magenta Shells Robe (youth), $140

5. Alma Robe (youth), $175

