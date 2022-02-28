The Most Expensive U.S. Airbnb Costs Way More Than You'd Think

When planning for travel, many look to Airbnb to find affordable accommodations. Yet, the rental platform doesn't just have what people would consider budget-friendly lodgings — in fact, there are some surprisingly pricey properties listed on the site.

In a recent report, furniture company Joybird revealed the most expensive Airbnbs in every U.S. state, and we're shocked by the most costly residence. To obtain this information, the brand searched every state for the most expensive Airbnb rental available for a three-night weekend stay in July 2022 — the perfect time for a summer vacay! (Note: This data was pulled before February 3, 2022, so numbers may change.)

By far, the most expensive Airbnb in the United States is The Villa at the Estate of Yountville, located in Yountville, California. Per night, the five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom villa with a private pool, daily chef-prepared breakfast, and hot tub for 10 guests costs $15,000. For three nights, the total would be $45,000 before taxes, which comes out to $4,500 when split among 10 people.

In second place, we have the VIP Alaska Yacht Charter-Inner Pas, a luxury yacht in Juneau, Alaska, with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a hot tub for six guests. At $10,000 per night, a three-night stay comes out to $34,235 (which includes a service fee).

For comparison's sake, the least expensive U.S. Airbnb on Joybird's list is located in North Dakota and costs $3,305 (including a cleaning and service fee) for a three-night stay in July 2022. It appears to be this listing, which features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a private pool for 12 guests.

So whether you're looking for the most expensive property you can find or an affordable rental within your budget, Airbnb truly runs the gamut.