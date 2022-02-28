Aldi's New Ice Cream Bars Are Shaped Like a Popular Dessert

We might be biased, but one of our favorite ways to start the week is with a new Aldi treat. The grocery store, after all, has a knack for releasing deliciously fun items. Need proof? According to Instagram user @aldifavoritefinds, the retailer is now selling ice cream bars shaped like ... donuts!

The adorable snack was created by the brand Sundae Shoppe. One box contains four bars and costs $2.99 each. This equals out to about 75 cents a bar, which is a pretty sweet deal (pun intended). What's more, the treat is available in two variations: vanilla and chocolate or strawberry.

Aside from being shaped like actual donuts, the ice cream bars are adorned with sprinkles. This simply adds to the donut-inspired look, and honestly, we can't get enough of it. Even the packaging is charming AF.

Oh, and in case you're wondering, Aldi shoppers are absolutely loving the treat. "These are so good!" said one user on Instagram. "We tried them last night and loved them," shared another person. "I'm going back today to see if there's any left."

If you're interested in the donut ice cream bars, you'll want to stop by Aldi soon. The product is flying off the shelves (well, cooler), according to several shoppers. For example, one Instagram user shared that they bought one of each flavor on a Sunday. When they returned two days later, only two boxes of the strawberry flavor were left.

Now, excuse us while we plan our next Aldi trip.

