Lowe's New Perk Will Make Your Life So Much Easier

Even if you don't mind running errands, you can't deny the convenience of Instacart. The service offers same-day delivery of items like groceries and toiletries, making it a gamechanger for busy folks. Now, thanks to a new partnership between Instacart and Lowe's, you can add home improvement items to that list.

According to a recent press release, the partnership will allow customers to "access a wide selection of over 20,000 Lowe's items, including tools, small home appliances, building supplies, light fixtures, home hardware, garden, outdoor essentials, and more." The offering will also include same-day delivery of these items, which is pretty sweet.

At the moment, the service is being piloted in Boston and Charlotte, North Carolina. So, unless you live in one of these cities, you probably won't be able to order from Lowe's via Instacart — yet. The service will be available in other cities in the next few months, so keep your eyes peeled.

Something tells us this offering will be a hit with people who are constantly working on DIY projects or home renovations. After all, if you're anything like us, you probably know what it's like to be working on a project ... only to realize that you've run out of a certain type of nail or glue.

But with this new Instacart service, you won't need to travel to (and from) the hardware store. The same goes if you want to randomly start a new project you saw on TikTok but don't have the supplies. You know how it goes.

Either way, we can't wait for this offering to roll out in other cities!

Other convenient ways to order from Lowe's:

Until the service is available in your area, you can order from Lowe's using other methods. The retailer offers both in-store and curbside pickup, should you want to avoid entering the store. You can find more info about these offerings on the Lowe's website.