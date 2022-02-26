Trader Joe's Just Brought Back a Beloved Bagel

Image Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/GettyImages

From boba tea mochi to pancake-studded ice cream, hybrid foods have a special place in our hearts. So, when Reddit user @carlamatic shared that Trader Joe's brought back its iconic pretzel bagels, we just had to spread the good news.

If you're unfamiliar with pretzel bagels, you're in for a serious treat. The pretzel bagels at Trader Joe's are described as "chewy, slightly salty with a traditional pretzel flavor." Each bag contains five bagels.

Understandably, shoppers are ​stoked​ about the product's comeback. "Yessss! I've been missing these so much," said one shopper on Reddit. "Obsessed with these," commented another user. One person even called the bagels their "holy grail product," which is high praise in our books.

Now, it's worth noting that these pretzel bagels are seasonal items at Trader Joe's. And while we're not quite sure what makes late winter "pretzel bagel season," we're just glad that the item is back for now.

The only drawback? According to some users, these particular bagels develop mold very quickly. So, many folks recommend storing the bagels in the freezer. This isn't a bad idea, considering it's seasonal product. Freezing the bagels will allow you to stock up on pretzel bagels and enjoy them for weeks to come.

Best pretzel bagel toppings:

Of course, you can't go wrong with standard toppings like butter or cream cheese. The same goes for breakfast sandwich fillings like egg, ham, and cheese.

But if you want to get really creative, consider these pretzel bagel topping ideas from Reddit users:

Nut butter and sliced bananas

Smoked salmon with cream cheese, chopped dill, and pickled onions

Nacho cheese

Egg salad

Buffalo chicken dip

Sugar and cinnamon

Nutella

Personally, we'd love to try them with a generous smear of smoked cream cheese, a viral TikTok recipe. Yum!