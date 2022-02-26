Costco Fans Are Craving This Cute New Drink Item

Image Credit: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images News/GettyImages

If you love warm and cozy drinks, you've probably had your fair share of hot cocoa bombs. The sweet spheres rose to fame in late 2020 — and since then, they've become a winter staple. So much so that many brands have released the treat in unique shapes, including hearts and snowmen.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

And now, thanks to Costco, you can enjoy donut ones too. According to Instagram user @costco_doesitagain, the retailer is offering adorable donut-shaped hot cocoa bombs by the brand BomBombs. Each box contains 12 hot chocolate bombs and costs $18.79.

The treats, which are decorated to look like mini donuts, contain marshmallows. There are also four flavors: strawberry chocolate, double chocolate, chocolate caramel, and cookies and cream. The box contains three pieces of each variety.

Of course, shaped hot cocoa bombs aren't exactly new, but this version is especially cute. It's also relatively affordable, as each treat ends up costing about $1.57 each. Oh, and did we mention that they're cute?!

As you can imagine, Costco shoppers are swooning over the treat. "We don't have these yet! I need them," said one Instagram user. "We need these for our next trip," commented another person, tagging their friend on Instagram.

If you're interested in trying the BomBombs donut cocoa bombs, call your local Costco to check if the item is in stock. It appears the product isn't yet available at all warehouses, so it's worth reaching out first.

Other hot cocoa bombs at Costco:

According to the Costco website, the warehouse is currently selling sphere-shaped cocoa bombs by the brand A'cappella.

There are two varieties available. One box contains 16 classic chocolate hot cocoa bombs, while another contains eight classic hot chocolate and eight raspberry hot cocoa bombs. Both types are filled with mini marshmallows and cost $29.99 per box.

Here's to hoping that more fun cocoa bombs appear at Costco soon!