One of Costco's Most Iconic Items May Be Experiencing a Shortage

Say it ain't so! According to The U.S. Sun, Costco shoppers have noticed that there's a shortage of rotisserie chicken at the brand's locations. This is part of an overall chicken shortage caused by an increase in bird flu cases and natural disasters affecting chicken farms.

Healthline reports that the first case of avian flu appeared in South Carolina in January. Now, new cases are popping up in Florida, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Delaware, Virginia, and Kentucky. In Maine and New York, backyard bird flocks have also been diagnosed with the flu. Sadly, in southern Indiana, 29,000 turkeys had to be euthanized after becoming the U.S.'s first case of bird flu in commercial poultry operations since 2020.

"We are not sure how this bird flu strain entered the United States. It could have been imported several times, setting up focal areas of infection in different states," Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, told Healthline. "Now, within the U.S., the concern is that this bird flu could spread more widely, transmitted by migrating wild birds that can mingle with domestic flocks of chickens, ducks, and turkeys."

To get this flu under control, both state and federal officials are working with poultry farmers to prevent new cases. In the meantime, if you notice a chicken shortage or high poultry prices at your local grocery store, this is why.

Can bird flu infect humans?

Since bird blu is affecting birds across the United States, you might be wondering if you, as a human, should be worried. According to the CDC, "Avian flu viruses do not normally infect humans. However, sporadic human infections with avian flu viruses have occurred."

To prevent a bird flu infection, the CDC advises that you avoid sources of exposure (infected poultry). Symptoms of avian flu in humans include:

Conjunctivitis

Influenza-like illness

Nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and vomiting

Severe respiratory illness

Neurologic changes (altered mental status and seizures)

Also, it's important to note that "no human bird flu infections have been reported from proper handling of poultry meat or from eating properly cooked poultry or poultry products," per the CDC. For more information about how bird flu could affect humans, click here.