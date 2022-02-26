Whole Foods Shoppers Are Intrigued by This Surprising Seed Butter

Whether you shop at Whole Foods all the time or simply stop by for a treat or two, you have to admit that the brand does have some intriguing offerings. Case in point: Thanks to the Instagram account @wholefoodshype, we discovered that Whole Foods is selling watermelon seed butter, which is a food we've never seen before.

We're referring to the Roasted Watermelon Seed Butter by the company 88 Acres. At Whole Foods, it comes in a 14-ounce jar for $11.99, per @wholefoodshype. This is a great deal, since 88 Acres sells the same product for $14.99 on its website. Amazon also has a two-pack of the watermelon seed butter available for $26.99 (about $13.50 each).

88 Acres describes watermelon seed butter as "a smooth, tahini-like spread made from roasted watermelon seeds and perfectly balanced between sweet, salty, and a subtle savory spice." The vegan, gluten-free, nut-free butter can also be used in soups and sauces as a dairy-free alternative.

If watermelon seed butter isn't your speed, 88 Acres also sells several varieties of pumpkin and sunflower seed butter. We're especially interested in the Vanilla Cinnamon Sunflower Seed Butter and the Orange Winter Cookie Pumpkin Seed Butter.

And who knows, maybe watermelon seed butter will become your new favorite spread.