What You Should Know About Costco Liquor Dupes

For years, a rumor has been circulating that Costco-brand booze is produced by distillers who make premium brand liquor — for instance, at Kirkland Signature French Vodka is produced by Grey Goose — and it's just gone viral again thanks to a TikTok by @yourrichbff.

But as it turns out, that rumor is not ​entirely​ true, although there are similarities between some of the spirits.

Grey Goose itself debunked the claim. USA Today reports that while it's true that the two brands of vodka use water from the same region in France, Grey Goose has a private well.

And even when the same distiller produces both Kirkland and a premium brand — as is the case with Kirkland Signature Añejo Tequila and KAH, which were both produced by Fabrica de Tequilas Finos at one point in time — that doesn't make the products identical, as the process and ingredients likely differ.

Kirkland alcohol tastes pretty good on its own, so we can see why it's a good dupe — just don't try to pass it off as something it's not.

But if you're interested in tasting the dupes for yourself, here's a breakdown of the Kirkland Signature alternatives most commonly mistaken for high-end booze.

1. Kirkland Signature French Vodka and Grey Goose

2. Kirkland Signature Blended Canadian Whiskey and Crown Royal

3. Kirkland Signature Original Spiced Rum and Captain Morgan or Cruzan

4. Kirkland Signature Premium Small Batch Bourbon and Jim Beam

5. Kirkland Signature London Dry Gin and Bombay Sapphire

6. Kirkland Signature Blended Scotch Whisky and Tullibardine