Where to Buy the Unforgettable Gold Wine Glasses on 'Love Is Blind'

If you've been watching Season 2 of ​Love Is Blind​, odds are you've been simultaneously captivated and confused by the show's gold wine glasses."The strongest relationship in ​Love Is Blind​ is the prop designer's with gold wine glasses," wrote Twitter user @ambiej, perfectly summing up an onslaught of social media posts about the drinkware.

It turns out that the gold wine glasses aren't just a random-yet-intense design choice. When asked about why the glasses are all over the show, creator Chris Coelen told ​Variety​, "It's something I like. When you turn on the show, you know it's our show. It's a very authentic, really true following of these people's journeys, but I like the fact that we have this sort of connective tissue with that in a really light way, it's fun."

Surprisingly, the gold wine glasses are easy to find and can be bought on Amazon. After confirming this info with one of the show's producers, Refinery29 announced that the VonShef Gold Wine Glasses are the ones you see on the show. Now, for the bad news: The ​Love Is Blind​ gold wine glasses are currently sold out on Amazon and we weren't able to find them at another legit U.S. retailer.

If you live in the U.K., however, you can buy the wine glasses at VonHaus for £19.99. Amazon also has a copper version available for $22.99, while Mashable has similar gold wine glasses for $39.99.