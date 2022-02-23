CVS Health Teams Up with Michael Graves Design for an Accessible Collection

Design being accessible for everyone might seem like an obvious concept, but in reality, this isn't the case. Whether cognitively, financially, or physically, many folks are alienated by the way the world is designed.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Pioneering architect and designer Michael Graves defined his career around breaking down these accessibility barriers so that everyone could enjoy good design. Besides working on large projects like office buildings, private homes, and hospitals, Graves dreamt up some now-iconic product designs — you might recognize his Alessi kettle, a 1985 item that is still a favorite.

According to the ​New York Times, "​Mr. Graves became a household name not for his buildings but for designing more than 2,000 everyday consumer products for companies like Target, Alessi, Steuben, and Disney."

After becoming paralyzed in 2003, Graves found his perspective reframed further, and began designing products that those with various physical capabilities and needs could still use. As such, the Michael Graves Design team became key players in the Design for All movement.

As a result, CVS Pharmacy recognized that Michael Graves Design was uniquely suited to work with them on a line of adaptive home health care products to transform bathroom safety and mobility.

Five years after Graves' death, this project has amplified meaning for the Michael Graves Design team, which is driven by two of his legacies: direct-to-retail design partnerships, and improving health care and caregiving experience through design.

Advertisement

"Together with CVS Pharmacy, we are reinventing the home health care category with products that are research insight driven, visually appealing, full of character and purpose, that enhance people's lives with moments of joy," reads the Michael Graves Design press release.

All of these items are available now online and in more than 6,000 CVS stores throughout the U.S. Learn more, view, and shop the full collection here.