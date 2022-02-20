Jill Biden Chose This Designer to Redecorate Her Office

When President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, first moved into the White House in January 2021, they had to press pause on their redecorating plans. Not only were there more urgent issues — like focusing on the coronavirus pandemic — but the building needed to be deep-cleaned as well. But now, more than one year later, the Bidens are finally making the White House their own.

This includes the FLOTUS' East Wing office, which will be redecorated by interior designer Mark D. Sikes. "I'm so excited to announce and share that I will be working with First Lady Jill Biden to refresh and redecorate her East Wing Ooffice," said Sikes in a recent Instagram post. "This is an honor of a lifetime and I am both humbled and thrilled."

Sikes, who is based in Los Angeles, is known for his all-American style and "fresh take on classical aesthetics," according to his website. He has designed a range of beautiful spaces, including residential interiors and two Draper James store locations. (Draper James, BTW, is a clothing brand founded by actress Reese Witherspoon.) Sikes has ​also​ authored two design books and created multiple signature lines for companies like Hudson Valley Lighting. Needless to say, he knows a thing or two about decor.

We can't wait to see what Sikes and the FLOTUS come up with. You can be sure that we'll share photos once they're available. Until then, you can learn more about Sikes' work by following him at @markdsikes_interiors and @markdsikes on Instagram.