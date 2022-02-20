This Unexpected Tool Will Help You Get Every Last Bit of Toothpaste

Image Credit: HappyNati/iStock/GettyImages

One of the best ways to get the most out of your toiletries (and money!) is to use every last drop. A popular method is to cut open the container, as many people do with plastic toothpaste tubes. The only catch? The technique can pave the way for a potentially messy situation.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Fortunately, there's a hack for that. In a recent TikTok video, user @newlifestyle explains how to use a chip clip to squeeze out every last bit of toothpaste. Simply clamp the tool onto the bottom of the tube, then repeatedly slide it toward the opening. You can also roll the tube and keep it in place with the chip clip.

Granted, it's also possible to buy toothpaste squeezers in stores. These tools are specifically designed to wring out every last bit of toothpaste in a tube. However, a chip clip can achieve the same effect, so it's worth trying this hack if you already have one hand.

Advertisement

BTW: If you want to get out ​all​ of the toothpaste, you'll eventually need to cut open the tube. But by using a chip clip first, you'll be able to limit how much is leftover — and ultimately, the risk of a sticky mess.

Advertisement

How else can you get every last bit of toothpaste?

No chip clip? No problem. Squeeze the toothpaste toward the opening of the tube, then flatten it out with your fingers. Next, slide the tube across a sharp edge on your desk or counter. It may not be as efficient as using a chip clip or toothpaste squeezer, but it's better than simply tossing the tube.

Want to avoid this problem completely? Consider switching to toothpaste tablets. You'll be able to use all of the toothpaste due to its tablet form. The tablets are also more eco-friendly than traditional toothpaste, they're usually packaged in recyclable metal tins or glass jars. Some brands to try include Unpaste, Bite, and Mintly.