Trader Joe's Fans Are Swooning Over This New Candle

If you're like most folks, you probably don't associate Trader Joe's with home decor. The retailer, after all, is best known for its array of cult-favorite food items. But as it turns out, Trader Joe's is an excellent place to buy candles, as proven by shoppers on Reddit.

According to user @youruncleb0b, Trader Joe's recently released a crackling citrus green tea candle. It has a wooden wick — which is responsible for the crackling noise — and has notes of rosewood, rhubarb, and lemon. It sounds dreamy AF, to say the least.

The item costs $9.99, which is more expensive than most the candles at Trader Joe's. But as Reddit user @youruncleb0b notes, it's also twice the size of said candles, so it's a pretty awesome deal.

The scent appears to be on the milder side, too. Case in point: Some shoppers thought that the aroma wasn't strong enough for their liking, while others thought it was just right. For example, one Reddit user described it as "clean and not overpowering," while another said it smells "pleasant." That being said, if you prefer candles with subtler scents, you'll likely adore this product.

It's also worth noting that the candle's crackling noise is quite loud, according to Reddit users. Again, some people loved this, while others found it distracting. It all comes down to personal preference, of course — but it's a good idea to consider this factor if you're sensitive to certain noises.

