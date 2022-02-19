This Self-Sharpening Knife Set Is on Sale at Costco

As any chef or home cook will tell you, a sharp knife is one of the most important tools in the kitchen. Not only will a sharp knife make food prep a breeze, but it will be safer to use as well. One option is to learn how to sharpen knives at home. Alternatively, you can pick up a self-sharpening knife set at Costco, which is currently on sale.

The set is by Calphalon, a company known for its high-quality cutlery, bakeware, and other kitchen supplies. It contains a wood knife block, kitchen shears, and 12 self-sharpening knives, including a paring knife, chef's knife, bread knife, and multiple steak knives. Costco normally sells the set for $179.99 — but until February 27, it's available for $129.99 in stores.

Now, we know what you're thinking: How can a knife sharpen itself? Well, it all comes down to the knife block. According to Costco, the slots in the knife block have a special ceramic self-sharpening technology. So, every time you remove (and insert) a knife, the blade is instantly sharpened. Pretty cool, right?

What's more, the knife handles are labeled, making it easy to find each type of knife. The blades are also non-stick, so you can efficiently slice/dice/cut a wide variety of foods. It sounds like a home chef's dream come true.

If you're interested in the knife set, you can call your local Costco to check if it's in stock. For reference, the item number is 1521585.

