IKEA Has 2 New Sofas Under $500

In addition to holidays and birthdays, there is one other occasion we love to celebrate — when IKEA releases new products! Every time the furniture brand has new arrivals, there is always something unique (and affordable) we want to add to our wishlists. This time around, that includes two couches under $500.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

One of IKEA's new sofas is called Linanäs. It's a couch with a chaise that's priced at $449. It's made with a durable Vissle polyester fabric that comes in the shades dark gray and beige. Both are subtle enough to work within any space.

The second bargain sofa is called Pärup and it's also priced at $449. It's boxier than Linanäs, but comes without a chaise. It features the same Vissle fabric in a gray, dark gray, beige, or green cover that can be removed and machine-washed. (Note: Beige and dark gray are $549!) Around the legs and armrests, there is piping, which helps to give the sofa its classic look.

To match your sofas, you can also purchase the Linanäs loveseat for $249 or the Pärup loveseat for $499. In other words, if you're looking to upgrade your living room seating, now might be the perfect time.

Happy bargain hunting!