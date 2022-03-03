Bloomingdale's 'Bridgerton' Collection Features a Tea Set Celebrating Black Culture

Calling all ​Bridgerton​ fans — Bloomingdale's has just launched the pop-up shop of your dreams.

The capsule collection celebrates the show's scintillating modern take on the Regency London aesthetic through a curated range of products, from frilly frocks to fine jewelry to limited-edition shoes.

But our favorite part of the line is the debut of a collaboration between designer Sheila Bridges and legendary porcelain house Wedgwood. The two have partnered on a tea set featuring Bridges' iconic Harlem Toile de Jouy design, a riff on French toile that criticizes stereotypes while embracing Black culture.

"As an African American living in Harlem, I have always been intrigued and inspired by the historical narrative of the decorative arts, especially traditional French toile with its pastoral motifs from the late 1700s," Bridges writes on her website. "I'm entertained by the stories these patterns tell and the questions they sometimes raise."

"We knew from the start that the clothes and fashion in ​Bridgerton​ would be a major focal point for the series, and it has been so satisfying to see the fans embrace it and incorporate it into their own style ... fans will have the opportunity to shop products and inclusive clothing inspired by the show and created by female designers and designers of color," Shonda Rhimes, CEO of Shondaland, which produced the show for Netflix, said in a statement.

The pop-up will be shoppable in person at Bloomingdale's New York City flagship through May 15, but don't worry, you can also shop it online — check out some of our favorite pieces below!

