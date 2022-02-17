Disney Is Building a Place Where Fans Can Actually Live

If you thought the Disney empire was as big as it could possibly be, think again. According to IGN, Disney is now working with housing developers to create towns with its theme park designers.

Called Cotino, the first of the "Storyliving by Disney" communities will be in a place where Walt Disney himself once lived: Rancho Mirage, California, in the Coachella Valley. It will feature 1,900 housing units (condos, single-family residences, large estates), a hotel, park, various businesses and eateries, curated programming, and a place for people who are at least 55 years old. In the center, there will be a 24-acre oasis with a lagoon, and the entire town will be maintained by Disney cast members.

IGN reports that Josh D'Amaro — the chairman of Disney's Parks, Experiences, and Products division — stated the Cotino is "designed to be the perfect setting for Disney fans to write the next exciting chapter in their lives." However, Disney fans who don't end up living in the community can still purchase a day pass to visit.

While Cotino represents the start of the "Storyliving by Disney" communities, it isn't the first time Disney has worked on creating its own living experiences. In 1996, Click Orlando states that Disney founded Celebration, Florida — which is right next to the Walt Disney World Resort — to build its own residences. However, the town ended up being a failure, according to The Daily Beast, and Disney no longer owns the land. This means there's even more pressure to ensure that Cotino succeeds.

It will be interesting to see if Cotino has a different fate than Celebration. We're also curious to see what it ends up becoming and where Disney will be building its next town.