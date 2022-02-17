Backdrop's New Colors Include an Homage to a Fashion Icon

Embarking on a home painting project can be quite the undertaking. Usually it means signing up for endless trips to the hardware store, and drowning in a sea of color samples. Backdrop is a Los Angeles-based brand that set out to simplify this painting process, and make the whole ordeal more manageable.

Backdrop was founded in 2018 by husband and wife team Natalie and Caleb Ebel, with the mission of reimagining the mainstream paint sampling system, the supply kit, and even the typical cylindrical design of paint cans themselves.

Four years later, Backdrop is now part of the family of brands under heritage design house F. Schumacher & Co., having built a reputation on these innovative ideas and a curated selection of just over 50 colors. Yesterday, they announced the release of their next three colors, to bring even more dynamism to their existing palette.

The brand is known for its unique paint naming conventions, with the existing line-up containing such distinctive titles as an earthy terracotta called Ghost Ranch, a yellow-beige called Palo Santo, and a dark peach called Aperitivo Hour.

This new trio is no exception. The hues are: McQueen, an inky black with a dash of purple, Stromboli Chess Club, a cornflower blue, and Jawbreaker, a rosy mauve. McQueen is a nod to renowned fashion designer Alexander McQueen that can take on different vibes depending on the lighting. Stromboli Chess Club was inspired by a trip to the Italian island, Stromboli. Meanwhile, Jawbreaker harkens to the sweet-but-not-saccharine flair of the '90s.

These new colors are indicative of a young brand that's both thoughtful and fun, and we're excited to see what other hues they have in store in the years to come.