Costco Shoppers Are in Love With This Easy-to-Organize Freezer

Costco fans have several of the warehouse chain's items on their must-have wishlists. This includes items like a self-watering planter, an adjustable standing desk, and an on-sale air fryer, all of which are meant to make our lives easier. Now, it seems that shoppers also have their eyes on another item: a Costco freezer that makes organization a breeze.

"This is the best freezer I've seen at Costco," says TikTok user @costcoguide. "There are seven drawers installed in here and each drawer pulls out so you can organize everything. Nothing's going to get buried like in a chest freezer." Sounds like a dream.

The creator is referring to the Hamilton Beach Upright Freezer, which is available at Costco for $399.99. It has an 11-cubic-foot capacity, temperature control, and adjustable legs to keep the freezer balanced. Unfortunately, it is not currently on the brand's website.

To prove how great this deal is, Home Depot is selling the same exact freezer for $699.99. Through Amazon, you can buy a new one for $599.77.

This freezer is basically an organizer's dream. You can label each of the drawers for different types of food, so that you know exactly where everything is. No more piling frozen food on top of each other. Plus, with this freezer on hand, you can easily create TikTok organization videos!