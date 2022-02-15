How to Make a Perfect Omelette, According to Wolfgang Puck

Chef Wolfgang Puck started his TikTok channel less than a year ago, but we have already learned so much. For instance, we've discovered how to make the creamiest scrambled eggs and that there's a handy tool for perfectly cracking a soft-boiled egg. To add to Puck's list of egg tips, the chef recently shared how to make a perfect omelette.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Puck starts out by cracking eggs into a bowl and whisking them with salt, pepper, chopped fresh parsley, freshly shredded Parmesan cheese, and a touch of cream or milk. In a hot pan coated with oil and butter, the chef then adds the eggs, stirs them briefly, and then allows them to sit in the pan for a few minutes. Once the eggs have formed a layer, they are ready to be folded over and served.

"See how the inside is nice and soft?" Puck says. "That's how a good omelette should be."

After putting the omelette on a plate, the chef tops it off with finely shredded Parmesan cheese. He then serves it with toast and a bit of caviar.

However, at the beginning of the video, Puck states that he wasn't always adept at making a quality omelette. "I still remember when I started at [restaurant L'Oustau de] Baumaniere. [Founder and chef Raymond] Thuilier told me, 'Can you make an omelette?' ... I made the omelette, he looked at it, and he threw the plate with the omelette in the garbage can," Puck reveals. "I was 17 or 18 years old. I almost peed in my pants ... But then he showed me how to [make an omelette]."

We're grateful to chef Thuilier for teaching Puck how to make an omelette — because now we get to reap the rewards.