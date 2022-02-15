How to Make a Perfect Omelette, According to Wolfgang Puck

By Anna Gragert February 15, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Chef Wolfgang Puck started his TikTok channel less than a year ago, but we have already learned so much. For instance, we've discovered how to make the creamiest scrambled eggs and that there's a handy tool for perfectly cracking a soft-boiled egg. To add to Puck's list of egg tips, the chef recently shared how to make a perfect omelette.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Puck starts out by cracking eggs into a bowl and whisking them with salt, pepper, chopped fresh parsley, freshly shredded Parmesan cheese, and a touch of cream or milk. In a hot pan coated with oil and butter, the chef then adds the eggs, stirs them briefly, and then allows them to sit in the pan for a few minutes. Once the eggs have formed a layer, they are ready to be folded over and served.

"See how the inside is nice and soft?" Puck says. "That's how a good omelette should be."

After putting the omelette on a plate, the chef tops it off with finely shredded Parmesan cheese. He then serves it with toast and a bit of caviar.

However, at the beginning of the video, Puck states that he wasn't always adept at making a quality omelette. "I still remember when I started at [restaurant L'Oustau de] Baumaniere. [Founder and chef Raymond] Thuilier told me, 'Can you make an omelette?' ... I made the omelette, he looked at it, and he threw the plate with the omelette in the garbage can," Puck reveals. "I was 17 or 18 years old. I almost peed in my pants ... But then he showed me how to [make an omelette]."

We're grateful to chef Thuilier for teaching Puck how to make an omelette — because now we get to reap the rewards.

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy