This Costco Air Fryer Is Now on Sale

If you haven't yet hopped on the air fryer bandwagon, now might be the perfect time. According to @costcodeals on Instagram, the warehouse chain is currently having a sale on one of its digital air fryers.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The item is the Cuisinart Digital AirFryer Toaster Oven, which is normally $199.99. Now, it is on sale for $159.99 — $40 off! — until February 20. Plus, the same exact deal is available on the Costco website, so you don't even have to leave your home to get these savings.

The best part about this Cuisinart product is that it's not just an air fryer — it's also a toaster oven that can dehydrate, proof, slow cook, and braise your food. The device is 16.57 inches long, 15.75 inches wide, and 13.75 inches high, meaning that it can air-fry up to three pounds of chicken wings, bake a 12-inch pizza, toast six bagel halves, or roast an entire four-pound chicken.

If you're in a small apartment without an oven, this toaster oven could definitely come in handy. After all, this multipurpose appliance can provide several different functions for all your cooking needs.

If you're curious about how much this toaster oven/air fryer costs elsewhere, you can find it at Walmart for $228.99. Through Amazon, it's also available for $226.93. So yes, this Costco deal is definitely a steal.