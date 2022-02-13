There Is a Life-Size Hogwarts Express Train Inside This 'Zillow Gone Wild' Home

Whether it's a decaying San Francisco home selling for $2 million or a Rhode Island residence with an oven that doubles as a table, the real estate market continues to surprise us. Today, that astonishment comes in the form of a Reunion, Florida, home that has a life-size Hogwarts Express train in one of its rooms. We just can't make this stuff up.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Thanks to @zillowgonewild on Instagram, we discovered the eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 8,986-square-foot home fit for the ultimate Harry Potter fan with a $5.45 million home budget.

"Wizards and muggles alike will be astonished at the Harry Potter-themed room," reads the home's Zillow listing. "As you enter the train station through a rotating brick wall on Platform 9 ¾, you will find a life-size Hogwarts Express train with incredible sleeping quarters complete with a life-size Harry Potter, Dobby, Dragon, and Whomping Willow."

The sleeping quarters inside the train, complete with Harry Potter-themed bedding:

In case you ever wondered what it would be like to sleep beside the Whomping Willow, a dragon, and what appears to be Aragog (the giant spider raised by Hagrid):

And yes, the room's Platform 9 ¾ really does rotate, appearing as a hidden door within the wall:

You didn't think they forgot the Harry Potter bathroom, did you?

Advertisement

Of course, that's not all. In addition to the Hogwarts Express bedroom, there is also an Avengers game room:

And a Princess Belle bedroom straight out of ​Beauty and the Beast:​

The Zillow listing adds, "This property is an investor's dream, with amazingly high rental income, perfect five-star reviews, features in luxury vacation travel magazines, and abundant secured bookings for next year already in place to be conveyed to the new owner." When you consider that Reunion, Florida, is 12 minutes away from the Walt Disney World Resort, this makes a lot of sense.

To see more of this home for Harry Potter, Avengers, and Princess Belle fans alike, click here. As of right now, the property has a pending offer, but perhaps you'll see it on Airbnb next time to travel to Disney World.