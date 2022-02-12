This New Trader Joe's Treat Has Been a Hit With Shoppers

There's a lot to love about marshmallows. They're sweet, squishy, and fun to eat. Marshmallows are also a classic partner for hot cocoa, one of our favorite cold weather drinks. That's why we're excited to share that Trader Joe's recently added a new treat — cocoa marshmallows — to its shelves.

But that's not all. The cocoa marshmallows are also coated with peanut butter and drizzled with chocolate. What's more, one bag costs just $3.99, according to Instagram user @traderjoeslist. There are about 18 peanut butter cocoa marshmallows in each bag.

"They are SO good," said one user on Instagram. "[I] could easily eat the whole bag." Other people agreed, calling the marshmallows "fantastic" and "delicious." Shoppers also report that the treat has a strong peanut butter flavor, which is great news if you happen to love the ingredient.

It's unclear if the Trader Joe's peanut butter cocoa marshmallows are limited-edition. So, if you're interested in trying them, be sure to visit your local store soon. You can find the nearest location on the Trader Joe's store directory.

How to eat peanut butter cocoa marshmallows:

There are plenty of creative ways to enjoy the new Trader Joe's treat. In addition to eating the marshmallows as is, you can also try the following ideas:

Add them to hot cocoa, warm milk, or coffee

Use them in homemade s'mores

Make rice crispy treats with the marshmallows

Freeze them for a frozen snack

Serve the marshmallows on top of waffles or pancakes

Bake them into the center of cupcakes

Coat them in melted chocolate to make truffles

Personally, we're loving the idea of adding the marshmallows to hot drinks like coffee. Yum!

How to make your own version at home:

If you're feeling adventurous, try making this chocolate marshmallows recipe by The Flavor Bender. Next, coat them with peanut butter-flavored candy wafers. Another option is to drizzle the marshmallows with peanut butter, then coat with melted chocolate chips. Yes, please!