Wait, What? — Frigidaire’s New Wall Ovens Can Also Air Fry

Trends toward home self-sufficiency may have started as a necessity due to COVID, but it's something that will likely endure well beyond the pandemic. According to research from Acosta Sales & Marketing, 92% of families plan to continue eating together at home at least as often or more often than they do now.

The good folks at Frigidaire are helping to fuel this movement with the release of a fresh line of wall ovens equipped with upgraded features including air fry, steam bake, and slow cook. The benefits of these features are manifold, offering ways to eat healthier at home, while making bulky, and often expensive, appliances like air fryers and crockpots unnecessary. If you cook often, and like to use different methods, your counter space can easily get smaller and smaller as you add new appliances.

The Frigidaire wall oven line-up includes single, double, and wall oven/microwave combination models. Each provides "total convection," which include a litany of game-changing cooking modes such as air fry, no preheat, slow cook, convection bake, steam bake, convection roast, steam roast, air sous vide, bread proof, and dehydrate, among others.

That's right, no waiting around for preheating! The future really is now.

The appliances also feature touchscreen displays and come in two options: smudge-proof stainless steel or black stainless steel. Prices start at $2,699 for a single oven. Learn more here.