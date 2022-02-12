When it comes to ice cream, it's common to find flavors with ingredients like chocolate chunks and juicy fruits. But if you're looking for something a bit different, it might be time to order from Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. The brand recently released a limited-edition breakfast flavor that you'll want to try ASAP.

The new treat is called Maple Soaked Pancakes ... and it sounds delectable. According to the brand, it consists of "fluffy pancake bites floating in swirls of salted butter and Vermont maple syrup ice creams." Woah.

Unsurprisingly, the product has been a hit with ice cream lovers. "Just tried this last night," shared one person on Instagram. "It does, in fact, taste exactly like pancakes." Another Instagram user thought that it was Jeni's best flavor yet. This is high praise, considering how many flavors the company has created.

Maple Soaked Pancakes is currently available in Jeni's shops by the pint and scoop. You can also order it on the brand's website. One pint costs $12.

How to serve Jeni's Maple Soaked Pancakes ice cream:

Thanks to the unique flavor of Jeni's new product, you can get really creative with ice cream sundaes. For example, on Instagram, the brand shared a brilliant concoction called the "Short Stack Sundae."

The creation calls for Maple Soaked Pancakes ice cream with mini pancakes, crispy bacon "sprinkles," and a drizzle of maple syrup. It's also topped off with whipped cream ... because everything is better with whipped cream. The result is savory-sweet ice cream sundae that will make your taste buds sing.

If you love the combo of bacon and chocolate, you can even add chocolate chips (or chocolate drizzle) to the mix. A handful of nuts, like crushed walnuts, would work too. Either way, you can be sure that it will be delicious.