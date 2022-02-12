Aldi Just Brought Back Its Filled Pretzel Bites

Warning: The following words and images are about to make you very hungry. Thanks to @aldifavoritefinds on Instagram, we now know that Aldi has officially brought back its beloved filled pretzel bites — just in time for the Super Bowl!

Created by the brand Appetitos, you can buy the 10-ounce box of frozen pretzel bites filled with either cheddar or pepper jack cheese. "The pepper jack-filled pretzels are one of my favorites!" wrote @aldifavoritefinds. A commenter added, "The pretzels are sooooooo good." Many others mentioned that they would be buying the filled pretzels to serve at their Super Bowl parties.

According to Mashed, the pretzel bites were $2.29 in February 2021. While the price might have changed this year, odds are it's still within an affordable range.

We could see these pretzel bites being a delicious snack with a side of marinara or cheese sauce. Plus, you can try cooking them in the air fryer so that the exterior becomes beautifully crispy. Either way, these bites make for a quick, easy Super Bowl snack that you won't have to worry about making yourself.

Other Super Bowl snacks at Aldi:

In addition to the above pretzel bites, Aldi has plenty of other foods that would be perfect for a Super Bowl party. The following are listed on the Aldi Finds page and on @aldifavoritefinds' Instagram post:

Coleman Natural Budweiser Pulled Pork (Classic or Spicy)

Freschetta Brick Oven Pepperoni Pizza

Journey To... Chicken Tikka or Vegetable Samosas

Fusia Asian Inspirations Chicken or Pork Pot Stickers

Specially Selected Mozzarella Pesto or Roasted Vegetable Flatbread

Party Pack Organic Chicken Wings

Fresh St. Louis Pork Spareribs

Appetitos Mac and Cheese Bites (Buffalo Chicken or Bacon)

Appetitos Everything Franks in a Blanket



Fremont Fish Market Gluten-Free Boom Boom Shrimp With Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

Specially Selected Bacon Wrapped Sea Scallops