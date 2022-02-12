This Bathroom Faucet Is Basically a Showerhead for Your Face

Washing your face with your hands is ​so 2021​. In 2022, it's all about having your faucet wash your face for you with a handy showerhead that can be bent and rotated to do so.

Thanks to @lovefordesigns on Instagram, we discovered the best bathroom faucet we've ever seen. Essentially, it's a faucet designed like a showerhead that can bend, fold, and be rotated to reach every corner of your sink. This allows the stream of water to reach your face, mouth, and hair (perfect for when you need to wash out dye!).

In their bio, @lovefordesigns links out to the faucet, which appears to be from their own brand. It's the LuxeArtDesigns All-In-One Luxe Bathroom Sink Faucet — the short version of which is currently on sale for $99 and was previously $138.02. As for the tall version, it's on sale for $109 after being $163.78.

According to the product description, this faucet has two water settings: a "soft bubble stream" and "strong sprayer shower." There are plenty of color combinations available, such as black and gold, white and gold, all black, and antique brass. The faucet also comes in both tall and short sizes.

To order this fancy faucet for yourself, click here. And if you live in the United States, the brand states that you should specify your pipe size when placing the order.