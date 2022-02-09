These Etsy Trends Are the Perfect Wedding Gift Inspo

So many of us have been forced to postpone or pivot wedding plans over the last two years, downsizing to backyard ceremonies or simply going to the courthouse. We've had to get creative, but that doesn't mean you can't still find a meaningful gift or two for the happy couple.

As a key player in the space, Etsy has its finger on the pulse of all things wedding-related, and has just released a 2022 Wedding Trend Guide. Curated by resident trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson, the guide details wedding elements that are unique and personal. "Couples are getting hitched in ways that feel true to them, focusing on individuality and embracing everything unconventional," she writes. "The wedding planning boom is in full bloom."

Johnson outlines six trends in the guide, including "heirloom-worthy gifts" and "colorful celebrations." We've selected a few of our favorite Etsy products from these categories below!

Check out the full guide here.

