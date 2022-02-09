Sarah Sherman Samuel's DIY Semihandmade Cabinet Fronts Are Here

Looking to make a high-impact change in your kitchen? Considering switching out your cabinets! Typically, custom cabinets cost a fortune. But thanks to a new collaboration between Semihandmade and designer Sarah Sherman Samuel, you can install luxe cabinetry at a more affordable price point.

Semihandmade specializes in cabinet doors that fit IKEA cabinets, and the company's partnership with Samuel ensures it's ​extremely​ chic. Samuel launched a Shaker cabinet front collection called Quarterline with the brand back in 2017. Now, there's a new DIY version of these popular items that just hit the market. The totally unfinished items allow you to customize them exactly to your taste. They're paintable and you can choose from a range of drawer and door front options. It might take a little bit of elbow grease, but the end result is worth it!

"The DIY version of our Quarterline cabinets opens up endless possibilities with color and creativity, and having this DIY option not only makes my collection more customizable, but also more affordable," Samuel said in a statement. "Additionally, I love a good monochrome look in a room, and with these DIY doors, you can paint the cabinet fronts to match your wall color, countertop material, tile, etc. — it can really create an unexpected, modern look to a room that I personally am very into."

The collection can be used for IKEA cabinets, bathrooms, media units, and more. You can shop Semihandmade and Sarah Sherman Samuel's Quarterline here.