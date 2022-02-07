This $4 Dust Sponge Is Finally Back in Stock After Selling Out 3 Times

We are always ready and willing to try out new cleaning products that are designed to make our lives easier and houses cleaner. Thanks to housekeeper @vanesamaro91 on TikTok, we've discovered many, and that includes the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster from one of the user's recent videos.

"I have nothing else to say other than this is literally a magic sponge. Scrub Daddy makes it, and it's called a Damp Duster," @vanesamaro91 says. "It just came back in stock after you [all] sold it out three times last year."

In the video, the TikTok creator shows that the Damp Duster can be used to wipe dust off of any surface, whether that's the top of a washing machine or the rim of a baseboard. Once you're done battling all the dust in your home, you simply have to rinse the Damp Duster to clean it off.

According to Scrub Daddy, the Damp Duster is also "perfect for blinds, vents, baseboards, railings, mirrors and more!" It comes pre-moistened, but before each use, you'll want to dampen the product with water to soften the foam.

You can purchase the Damp Duster on Scrub Daddy's The Smile Shop for just $3.99. It's also available in four colors: pink, blue, silver, and yellow. Considering that this item sold out three times last year, we advise you to add it to your cart ASAP.