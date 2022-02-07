Wolfgang Puck Shared a Genius Soft-Boiled Egg Tool

There's something special about a soft-boiled egg in an adorable egg cup. It feels like an extra fancy treat first thing in the morning — especially when it's served with a side of toast soldiers (aka thin strips of toasted bread for dipping). To add to the experience, chef Wolfgang Puck just shared one of his favorite soft-boiled egg tools.

In a TikTok video about the tool, Puck places an uncooked egg in a cup and then covers it with an egg-shaped device. He pulls a yellow ball located at the top of the tool up, releases it, and the crest of the egg gets perfectly sliced off by a cutter located within the device. "But you're supposed to cook it before!" the chef adds. (However, this could be a great way to crack open an egg while ensuring that you end up with no shell pieces.)

"Soft-boiled eggs are one of my favorites," Puck says in a follow-up TikTok video. The chef then places an egg that has been sitting at room temperature for about 30 minutes in boiling water for four minutes. Using the Eparé Egg Topper Set, Puck puts the cooked egg in a cup and positions the "egg topper" or "eggshell cutter" device on top to cut open the egg.

"My favorite way [to eat the egg] is with a little spoonful of caviar," Puck says. "This is for a special occasion like Valentine's ... Or, every day is special!" On the side, he serves toast soldiers, which are known as "mouillettes" in French. And in a comment, Puck says he also seasons the egg with salt and pepper.

You can get the Eparé Egg Topper Set for yourself on Amazon for $17.15. In addition to the eggshell cutter, it comes with two multipurpose stainless steel egg cups and matching spoons. On the Eparé website, the Egg Topper Set is also available for $16.95.