You Can Easily Shop This "And Just Like That..." Room at West Elm

When watching your favorite show on TV, you might fall in love with a certain space and say to yourself, "I wish I could have that room in my home!" Well, if you've felt that way when watching And Just Like That... — the Sex and the City reboot — there is one room on the show that you can easily copy for yourself.
According to West Elm, And Just Like That... set decorator Carol Silverman turned to West Elm Kids when designing the room for character Charlotte York's daughters, Lily and Rose.
"In And Just Like That..., Lily is 15 and Rose is 12, and my team and I naturally assumed that Charlotte had decorated their room since the movie sequel," Silverman told West Elm. "The wallpaper I chose depicts drawings of women doing activities like playing music and riding horses together. It represents the friendships of Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha that Lily and Rose have grown up with."
Silverman added that she wanted Lily and Rose's room to be stylistically in tune with the rest of Charlotte's apartment while still reflecting the girls' lives. To do so, the set decorator added sophisticated-yet-bright desks and dressers, upholstered platform beds arranged symmetrically in the room, layered patterns, soft surfaces, clean lines, and a pink color palette.
Below, you can actually shop pieces from the set. To see the entire list of items, click here.
To shop the entire room on West Elm, click here.