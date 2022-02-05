Costco Fans Are Raving About This Self-Watering Planter

When it comes to Costco, we're always excited to see what the brand has in store (literally). And while that normally involves re-released food items like ham and cheese pastries or raspberry crumble cookies, today we've set our sights on a certain item in the company's garden section.

According to the @costcobuys account on Instagram, Costco just brought back its self-watering planter. Based on the post's comments, it would seem that this is a beloved and popular product at the chain. "Works great," wrote one user, while another said, "I NEEEEEEEED one." This sentiment was echoed by many other commenters, and most of them tagged friends and loved ones to share the news.

Priced at $139.99 in store (or $169.99 online), the CedarCraft Spruce Self-Watering Planter in gray measures 21-by-47 inches and includes wheels for easy transportation. Of course, it also contains a self-watering irrigation system that will save you time and prevent you from using too much water on your plants.

According to the brand's website, "CedarCraft products are designed for limited space gardening. Whether you have a small backyard, a deck, a porch, or just a balcony you can still enjoy growing your own fresh herbs, vegetables, and flowers."

CedarCraft's products are made using 100% sustainably grown and sourced pieces of cedar and spruce. The company also states that its planters can be assembled in 15 minutes. No wonder why this is a popular planter at Costco!

If you'd like to get your hands on this planter as you plan for a spring garden, you can always check Costco product availability by giving your local store a call.

If you can't find the planter at a nearby Costco, the CedarCraft brand also sells the planter online — but it is more expensive. Through the company, you can purchase the Self-Watering Spruce Planter for $259.99.