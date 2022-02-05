Dolly Parton Has a Surprising Hack for Making Fluffy Scrambled Eggs

At this point, we feel like we know how to make a truly beautiful plate of scrambled eggs thanks to hacks from pros like Wolfgang Puck, Martha Stewart, J. Kenji López-Alt, and Gordon Ramsay. However, Dolly Parton just revealed her own personal hack for fluffy scrambled eggs and it has taken us by surprise (and we thought we'd heard it all!).

During an interview with Insider, Parton reveals that she cooks up a Southern breakfast for her husband every weekend. Scrambled eggs, of course, are always included, and the icon uses a special trick to make them extra fluffy.

"Somebody told me this once and it works," Parton told Insider. "When you crack your eggs in the bowl, say if you're going to scramble them, use ice water. Put a few drops of ice water as you're cooking them and that makes them fluffier — it really does!"

We've never heard that one before, but it makes sense. By adding water to the mix, it will create steam when it comes in contact with the hot pan. Then, the steam will help fluff up the eggs. Now, we're not exactly sure why it has to be ice water — any ideas?

In addition to eggs, Parton will add French toast and bacon to her Sunday breakfasts. She also loves making biscuits and gravy. For a weekend lunch, she prefers corn bread and pinto beans. This is one meal we'd love to be invited to.

