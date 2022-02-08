This Viral IKEA Hack Frees Up Kitchen Counter Space

Counter space is one of the most coveted amenities when it comes to kitchens — cooking is hard enough as it is, even with ample room! Luckily for us, home improvement specialists Michelle and Eric Phillips have shared a handy IKEA hack on their Instagram for decluttering your counter. It's a guide to installing what they've dubbed an "appliance garage."

Advertisement

Video of the Day

In a short how-to video, they demonstrate how to build your very own Appliance Garage using IKEA SEKTION cabinets. The finished product is sleek and savvy, and frees up some precious kitchen real estate.

First, get out your tape measure and take down the measurements of the distance between your counter and the bottom of your upper cabinet, in order to determine the height of your appliance garage. Then, purchase the correct-sized IKEA cabinet box that's the same width as your upper cabinet — just make sure it also exceeds the height of the counter-to-cabinet distance from your measurements.

You'll have to adjust the height of this IKEA cabinet box to customize the fit by cutting the side and back panels to your counter-cabinet height. Then, assemble the IKEA box following the included instructions, but leaving off the bottom piece.

Now you're ready to install the appliance garage box into the bottom of the upper cabinet using cabinet screws. Caulk along the counter and install side panels and filler pieces as needed.

The last step is attaching the appliance garage custom-built front, using a vertical swing up arm set hinge, following the product instructions.

Voilà! Say hello to your new handy dandy appliance garage, and goodbye to counter clutter! Well, some of it, at least.