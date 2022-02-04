Yelp Highlights Black-Owned Businesses to Support Across the U.S.

With Black History Month kicking off, it's important for us to celebrate Black-owned businesses — not just in February, but all the time. Since Yelp's new attribute tool to support Black-owned businesses launched in June 2020, more than 45,000 businesses have self-identified as Black-owned to drive sales growth. It's also vital to highlight that Black entrepreneurs were disproportionately affected due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Identifying Black-owned businesses makes it easier for consumers to support these brands.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

In fact, the searches for Black businesses on the platform increased by 5% with Atlanta, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Houston being the cities with the most Black-owned businesses. Yelp also notes that consumers seem to be more interested in companies within the professional services and food categories.

Check out some Yelp's top picks as part of its Ones to Watch campaign below.

If you are looking for authentic artisan home goods, search no further! Brooklyn-based Al-Maktoum Goods specializes in handmade items from West African artisans, primarily Senegalese makers.

Based in Portland, ECOVIBE has Yelp users raving about its lush plants and gifts for the home. Combining sustainability and a love for horticulture, ECOVIBE is the go-to business for Black plant parents.

Based in Los Angeles, Reed & Room is an interior design business you need to check out if you're looking to refresh your home. Created by interior decorator and stylish Ashley Reed, the online interior services studio is perfect for those looking for an alternative to brick and mortar firms.

Advertisement

Who doesn't love art, stationary, or candles? This New Orleans-based business is one for the crafty folks. And the co-owners are creatives themselves — Tony is an artist, printmaker, and designer, and Alysia is an illustrator and designer.