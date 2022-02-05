Costco Re-Released a Must-Have Cheesecake

Even if you're not in love with Valentine's Day, you have to admit that some great sweet treats are released in honor of the holiday. We're talking goodies like Black Forest Cake M&M's and pink Reese's Cups. Plus, Costco is also hopping on the Valentine's Day train by bringing back its heart-shaped cheesecake.

Created by the iconic New York bakery Junior's, the Chocolate Covered Heart Cheesecake is described by the eatery as "New York cheesecake baked in a sweetheart shape and covered with chocolate ganache and red stripes." On the sides of the cheesecake, you will also find a coating of chocolate chips.

According to @costcobuys on Instagram, this festive cheesecake is just $19.99. For comparison, the same dessert is listed on the Junior's website for $54.95 — $34.96 more than it is at Costco. 1-800-Flowers.com also has a more expensive version of the cheesecake listed at $49.99.

If you're interesting in snagging this heart-shaped cheesecake as a Valentine's Day gift or treat for yourself, make sure to pick up the item ASAP. To ensure it's in stock at your local Costco, you can always call to check for product availability.