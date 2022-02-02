Gwyneth Paltrow's Home Has a Full-Blown Spa Inside

We strive to have those small elements in our homes that bring us relaxation — but there's nothing like building your space from the ground up with a full-blown spa inside. Just ask Gwyneth Paltrow, who shared a peek of her Montecito home with ​Architectural Digest​. She's visibly glowing when she opens the door, and the relaxing retreat might be a big reason why.

Advertisement

Paltrow's family home takes cues from European design, while mixing classical and modern elements. The structure came to life thanks to the firm Roman and Williams; she also worked with Brigette Romanek to choose the right furnishings. Before we even get to the home spa, there's plenty to take in. For starters, the living room casually has a Ruth Asawa piece in it; there's a marble bar and a whimsical lighting fixture by Lindsey Adelman.

But then, there's more. "This is kind of the most incredible thing of the house," Paltrow says as she opens two nondescript, opaque doors, like she's the bouncer at an exclusive, hidden bar somewhere in L.A.

A large spa space with tiled walls and gold lighting fixtures reveals itself. Modeled after the Les Bains du Marais in Paris, the spa includes a "cold plunge, excellent for circulation," as Paltrow explains. It's also got a hot tub, sauna, and steam room, along with showering stations shining with gold hardware.

"I come in here every day," Paltrow says. "I use it all the time. And whenever I'm in here I'm like 'pinch me, I cannot believe that this is our house, that we live here.' It's so fun."

We would, too. It looks like a great place to hide from the news cycle and our personal anxieties. Sorry, you can't reach us, we are in our personal spa. Could you hand us one of those bathrobes hanging on the wall?