Parachute's New Releases Include Furniture, Linens, and Storage Baskets

By Anna Gragert February 9, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Beloved home and lifestyle brand Parachute has been busy this year. As of right now, the company has launched several new collections showcasing furniture, storage baskets, and linens you'll be adding to your wishlist.

The Bluff Collection features eight classic pieces including benches, side tables, and nightstands inspired by natural shapes and Californian landscapes. As for the Organic Collection, it spotlights bedding, loungewear, and towels made from sustainably grown cotton that is Global Organic Textile Standard certified. Both the Palm Leaf Basket Collection and Canvas Storage Collection offer storage baskets that double as chic, minimal decor.

You can shop our favorites from these lines below and check out all of Parachute's new arrivals here.

1. Bluff Stacked Nightstand Without Drawer in White Oak, $749

2. Bluff Oval Wood Bench in White Oak, $899

3. Bluff Oval Nightstand Without Drawer in Walnut, $449

4. Organic Cotton Venice Set in Willow (queen) With Top Sheet, $434

5. Organic Air Cotton Quilt in Pebble (full/queen), $249

6. Organic Cotton Bath Towel in Willow, $44

7. Organic Cotton Robe in Bone (XS-3X), $129

8. Women's Organic Cotton Tee, $54, and Organic Cotton Pant in Bisque (XS-3X), $74

9. Palm Leaf Nesting Basket in Natural (small), $49

