IKEA Says This Is the Most Important Element for Well-Being at Home

For many shoppers, IKEA has long been a source of stress relief. From the top-tier design at low prices, to the beloved comfort food in their cafeteria, IKEA has the tools to brighten even the most demoralized of shoppers.

Now, IKEA is making this relationship to mental health explicit, launching an initiative called "The Better Balance Trail" both online and in stores. The guide gives customers suggestions on how to optimize their homes in order to improve their mental well-being — room by room, with curated tips and insights from the IKEA Life at Home 2021 Report.

In-store IKEA shoppers are encouraged to scan a QR code upon entering; from there, they can fill in a blank, virtual affirmation card from words found on signs marked with #BetterBalanceTrail throughout the store. This scavenger hunt will guide customers to discover how certain IKEA products can help achieve a more balanced state of mind. Plus, there are prizes to be won!

In addition to this in-store experience, the report calls out key concepts to calming your mind through your space, with stats that underscore the link between home and mental health. IKEA shares that 40% of people who felt positively about their home in 2021 also saw their mental well-being improve, making the insights included in this project all the more important.

Other noteworthy callouts include getting a good night's sleep, with 55% of people saying that high-quality sleep is the most important ingredient for maintaining a sense of well-being at home. Keeping one's living space tidy and clean is another key element tied to mental health, particularly as most of us have been staying home more than ever due to COVID. Additionally, 27% of people say that having a home that's "easy to clean" and "kept clutter-free" is more important to them than it was 12 months ago.

"The Better Balance Trail" will be available through February 28th, and you can learn more here.