This Genius Painting Tool Applies Tape and Masking Film at the Same Time

We are always on the lookout for tips and tools that are designed to make painting easier, whether it's a paint edger tool or a hack like the seashell technique. Now, we have another genius product to add to that list: A hand-masker dispenser that applies painter's tape and masking film ​at the same time.​

Advertisement

Video of the Day

We first discovered this handy tool thanks to TikTok user @thehouseofsequins, who posted a video showing how the masker and dispenser is used. "For painting, spackling, sanding, installing, and more, this device applies painter's tape and masking film at one time so you can protect your molding, floors, TV, doors, counters, and appliances," @thehouseofsequins explains.

The tool is specifically the 3M Hand-Masker Dispenser, which is available for $49.98 at The Home Depot. You use it the same way you'd handle a tape dispenser, but in addition to painter's tape, the product also releases attached masking film. So that the two don't get tangled, the film is initially folded up and can be pulled out to cover several feet.

Whether you're painting a wall, sanding a surface, or sanding a wood piece, this dispenser is a must-have. It will save you time from tediously applying painter's tape and then adding protective film to surrounding areas.