Pink fruits are having a moment. Case in point: Last June, we wrote about pink strawberries that were exclusively grown by Driscoll's. In September, we shared news about pink pineapples. And now, there are pink lemons at Trader Joe's ... and we're in love.

The lemons were previously sold in 2020, according to Instagram users. However, they were only available for a limited-time, which disappointed many shoppers. But fortunately, the product has made a comeback, according to Instagram user @traderjoesobsessed.

So, what are pink lemons, exactly? They're a variety of Eureka lemon, according to the scientific journal ​Plants​. The peel is yellow with green stripes, while the flesh is light pink. The inside is pink due to a high level of lycopene, an antioxidant and plant pigment that's responsible for the red color in produce like grapefruit and tomato.

According to @traderjoesobsessed, the pink lemons cost $3.49 per bag. The user also notes that they're "more tart and flavorful than Meyer lemons with a hint of berry." So fun.

Now, we can't help but wonder what other new pink fruits will appear on grocery store shelves.

How to make pink lemonade:

In case you're wondering, the juice of pink lemons runs clear. That being said, they aren't a standard ingredient in pink lemonade. The drink is actually made with regular lemons and natural juices, like watermelon or strawberry juice. Some store-bought versions might also contain red food dye.

To make pink lemonade with pink lemons, follow this recipe by Celebrating Sweets. Simply replace some or all of the regular lemon juice with juice from pink lemons. Craving something bubbly? Try this sparkling strawberry lemonade by Damn Delicious.

Otherwise, you can't go wrong with pink lemon juice in tea, cocktails, or plain water. Cheers!