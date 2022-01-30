Kat Von D's $15 Million For-Sale Home Has a Horror Movie Pool

After witnessing the black bottom pool trend, we thought we'd seen the scariest pool out there — but we were wrong. In a @zillowgonewild post on Instagram, it was announced that tattoo artist Kat Von D is selling her 13-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 12,565-square-foot Queen Anne Victorian home, and we're pretty sure we'll be seeing her pool in our nightmares.

Von D's Los Angeles home — which was featured in the 2003 movie ​Cheaper by the Dozen,​ before Von D bought and restored it ​—​ has plenty of standout gothic and baroque details, but the pool will make you stop in your tracks. Why, you ask? Because it looks as though it's filled with bloody water.

"I've always wanted a blood bath," wrote one commenter on the @zillowgonewild post. Another added, "I'm very ready for a murder mystery party here."

Von D also has a photo on her Instagram showing a closer look at the water:

Spooky.

Of course, after you're done swimming in the pool, you can rinse off in Von D's completely red bathroom:

According to Von D herself, she spent six years fully renovating and restoring the home, and will be releasing a documentary on the entire process this year. We can't wait to hear more about the choice behind the pool color.

The Sher Group is currently in charge of the listing and states that the three-story home was built in the 1890s by Isaac Newton Van Nuys. In 1915, Van Nuys' son actually moved the home to its current location. In addition to the pool, the residence features a grand salon, library that doubles as a den, formal living room, dining room complete with stained glass windows, a chef-quality kitchen, hidden bar, spa, and gardens.

If you're interested in seeing more, you can view the home listing here. And if you have $15 million to spare and want to feel like you're swimming in shark-infested waters, maybe this is the home for you.