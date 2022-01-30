Costco Fans Are Losing It Over This New Frozen Dessert

Following new desserts like the mini red velvet cakes and returning favorites such as the raspberry crumble cookies, Costco has added yet another sweet treat to its shelves. Specifically, according to @costcobuys on Instagram, the retailer has launched tiramisu gelato in its freezer section. We're already drooling.

"Rich and creamy gelato made with grandma's classic Italian recipe, with espresso coffee and topped with cocoa powder," reads the description on the product packaging. It also states that the dessert is made in Venice using an authentic Italian artisan gelato recipe.

For $11.99, a six-pack of the Michielan Tiramisu Gelato can be purchased, and each includes six individual cups. This likely reminds you of the Dessert Italiano tiramisu, which was sold at Costco in six-packs featuring reusable glasses. However, the two are different. One Instagram commenter writes, "I like them both. But [the tiramisu gelato] is definitely ice cream and the other in the glass is more traditional tiramisu."

If you're interested in giving the new tiramisu gelato cups a try, you should head to your local Costco ASAP because it seems like they might sell out fast. However, before you go, make sure to check product availability by giving your Costco location a call.

Can you make Costco's tiramisu gelato at home?

If you can't find the tiramisu gelato at your local Costco, you can make it at home — and you don't even need an ice cream machine to do so! An Italian in my Kitchen has a recipe for Creamy Easy Tiramisu Gelato that is no-churn and requires no extra devices. However, you can still make it in an ice cream machine if you have it on hand.

If you'd prefer more of a tiramisu ice cream cake with distinct layers, you can check out Julia Dowling Rutland's recipe for Tiramisu Ice Cream Cake on MyRecipes. Essentially, it utilizes ice cream instead of the mascarpone filling you'd add in a traditional, non-frozen tiramisu.