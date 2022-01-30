Aldi Has Added a New Dessert Topping to Its Shelves

It goes without saying that no dessert is complete without a generous dollop of whipped cream. However, if you're in the mood to switch things up, you'll want to visit Aldi ASAP. The retailer is now offering two new flavored whipped cream products — and shoppers are stoked.

According to a recent Instagram post by user @aldifavoritefinds, Aldi is selling strawberry and caramel whipped dairy toppings by Friendly Farms. They're available in the refrigerated section and cost $2.89 each, according to Instacart, though the price might vary by location.

Both flavors have been a hit with Aldi customers. "The caramel sold out immediately at two stores near me," said one user on Instagram. "I purchased the strawberry. It's sweet [and] tastes like a strawberry milkshake!" shared another person.

If you're interested in trying the strawberry and/or caramel whipped creams, be sure visit your local Aldi, stat. The products appear to be super popular and are selling out in many locations. And if you happen to discover a new favorite, be sure to stock up, because these flavors won't be around forever.

How to use strawberry and caramel whipped creams:

Of course, you can use these toppings just like normal whipped cream. But if you're looking for some inspo, try pairing Aldi's flavored whipped creams with the following foods:

Coffee, including lattes

Hot cocoa

Cheesecake

Crepes

Trifle

Oatmeal

Ice cream

Milkshakes or smoothies

Pancakes



Waffles

Fresh fruit, like strawberries

Personally, we're loving the idea of fresh strawberries with strawberry whipped cream. One Instagram user also noted that the caramel topping is amazing with hot apple cider. Yum!

Other flavored whipped creams at Aldi:

It appears Aldi stocks new flavored whipped cream toppings for every season or holiday. For example, last November, the retailer offered maple vanilla and pumpkin spice whipped creams for autumn. In December, chocolate and peppermint mocha whipped creams graced Aldi's shelves. Needless to say, we can't wait to see what flavors the store will sell as the year goes on.