This New Trader Joe's Sauce Is Inspired by a Cult-Favorite Condiment

There's no doubt that a good sauce can totally elevate a meal. The only problem? It can be easy to get stuck in a rut, especially if you tend to buy condiments and dips on autopilot. That said, if you're looking for a new sauce to spice up your meals, it might be time to visit Trader Joe's.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

According to a recent thread on Reddit, the retailer is now offering a new sauce called Incredisauce. It's described as "a sweet, tangy, smoky flavored dipping sauce," and it costs just $3.29 per bottle. Moreover, according to Trader Joe's shoppers, it's a dupe for Chick fil-A's popular sauce.

But how does it taste, exactly? One Instagram user shared that it's similar, but smokier, than the Chick-fil-A sauce. Another user noted that it's not as creamy and thick as Chick-fil-A's version, though they preferred the Incredisauce.

The new sauce has caused quite a stir on Instagram, though. Many people have pointed out that it mainly consists of sugar and soybean oil, two ingredients that have been associated with inflammation when consumed in high amounts.

Now, it's worth noting that many store-bought sauces contain similar ingredients — especially sugar. So, if you're wary about sugar and/or soybean oil, you might want to limit your intake of bottled condiments, Incredisauce or otherwise.

However, if you're looking for a smoky sauce to enjoy in moderation, Incredisauce is certainly an option. You can also try Trader Joe's Magnifisauce, which is rumored to be a dupe of In-N-Out's secret sauce. It's also free of soybean oil and contains less sugar than Incredisauce.

How to make your own Incredisauce:

If you don't live near a Trader Joe's, you can try making Incredisauce at home. Since the condiment is a dupe for Chick-fil-A's sauce, all you need is a Chick-fil-A sauce recipe! Try this copycat version by House of Yumm, which calls for six simple ingredients.