Ben & Jerry's New Flavors Will Make You Miss Your Childhood

It's been an exciting last few months for Ben & Jerry's fans. Recently, the brand announced that it will be releasing not one ... not two ... but three new non-dairy flavors. This includes Mint Chocolate Chance, which was created in collaboration with musician Chance the Rapper.
Now, there's even more to look forward to. In a new press release, Ben & Jerry's shared that it will be adding two new flavors to its "Topped" line, in which the pints are literally topped with a layer of chocolatey goodness. The flavors include Topped Chocolate Milk & Cookies and Topped Dirt Cake, which are inspired by popular childhood desserts.
In Topped Chocolate Milk & Cookies, you'll find a milk chocolate ganache topping embedded with fudge chips. It sits atop chocolate ice cream with chocolate chip cookies and chocolate cookie swirls. In other words, it's a chocolate lover's dream come true.
Topped Dirt Cake also features a milk chocolate ganache topping, but with chocolate cookie crumbles. Once you eat the topping, you'll find a vanilla pudding ice cream with bits of chocolate sandwich cookies and chocolate cookie swirls. Woah.
Needless to say, we're stoked for a mouthwatering walk down memory lane.
Ben & Jerry's notes that the new Topped flavors will arrive in stores "in the first quarter of 2022." Each pint will cost $4.99 to $5.49. Additionally, Topped Dirt Cake will soon be sold at Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops, as both a flavor and special sundae.
When the flavors are officially released, you can use the brand's search tool to find nearby stores with the products in stock. Simply visit Ben & Jerry's Topped Pints webpage, then click on the flavor you want to try. Select "Where To Buy," which will direct you to a search tool.